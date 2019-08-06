The program, called BluCanopy, is powered by Nationwide.com and makes it easy for people to get a quote and buy renters insurance online within minutes

Image: LMC Insurance launches online renters' insurance service. Photo: Courtesy of IndypendenZ/FreeDigitalPhotos.net

LMC Insurance and Risk Management (LMC Insurance) announced today the launch of a new renters’ insurance solution in collaboration with Nationwide.

The program, called BluCanopy, is powered by Nationwide.com and makes it easy for people to get a quote and buy renters insurance online within minutes.

“Our goal is to create an innovative way to make shopping for comprehensive renters insurance easier and more affordable,” said Patrick Duff, Senior Vice President of LMC Insurance. “People don’t have time to spend hours searching for the right renters insurance, only to find out the policy doesn’t include the coverage options they need.”

BluCanopy offers full renters insurance for homes, apartments and condominiums, for rural or urban properties and for every renter of every age. Coverage options can include personal liability coverage, possessions insurance, living expenses protection, and even pet bite liability.

BluCanopy is also committed to giving back. LMC Insurance will make an annual donation to Nationwide Children’s Hospital based on the income LMC generates as a result of the BluCanopy site.

