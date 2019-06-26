Livegenic, a real-time video platform for insurance, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

The companies also announced that Livegenic’s new plug and play Ready for Guidewire validated add-on, created using the Guidewire DevConnect developer environment, is now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Livegenic’s Ready for Guidewire add-on makes it easy for insurers on Guidewire ClaimCenter to streamline their customers’ claims experience with the Livegenic MyClaim App and Customer Portal. Designed specifically for policyholders, Livegenic MyClaim combines a simple, easy-to-use interface with an adaptable workflow that enables policyholders to document their claims anytime, anywhere – online or offline. The Livegenic Customer Portal allows insurers to collaborate with policyholders or field resources, providing live photo and video streaming, guided offline photo capture, and direct document uploads – all through the web browser on their device.

“Our partnership is designed to provide an easy integration between Guidewire ClaimCenter and Livegenic’s visual claims collaboration platform which provides a suite of mobile and browser-based solutions that helps insurers virtually inspect, document, and review claims,” said Olek Shestakov, President & CEO, Livegenic. “We look forward to making it simpler and faster for our joint insurance clients to offer the innovative self-service inspection option to their policyholders as integrating with Livegenic via the new Ready for Guidewire add-on greatly simplifies the integration process and reduces implementation time for the insurer.”

With the Livegenic Ready for Guidewire add-on, claims adjusters can:

Directly access the Livegenic platform’s workflows, tools, and features directly from ClaimCenter via the integrated Livegenic Services Screen.

Automatically generate Livegenic claim files, send app invitation links to mobile users, and access the embedded Livegenic Web Portal all without leaving ClaimCenter.

Review photos, videos, audio files, and other content immediately following a remote collaboration session in the Livegenic Web Portal, facilitating responsive claims resolution for policyholders.

“We are pleased to welcome Livegenic as a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner,” said Becky Mattick, Director, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. “Livegenic’s Ready for Guidewire add-on provides claims teams with access to its visual claims collaboration platform enabling high levels of customer service throughout the claims investigation process. We are excited to make these innovative insurtech capabilities available to our mutual insurer clients.”

Source: Company Press Release