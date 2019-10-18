Liquid Group’s cross-border interoperability framework allows partner acquirers to extend their accepted payment modes from overseas issuers

Image: Singapore–Taiwan corridor for payments allows customers from both countries to pay for their purchases using their respective payment apps. Photo: courtesy of Liquid Pay.

Liquid Group has partnered with E.SUN Bank to enable cross-border payment acceptance in Singapore and Taiwan.

The Singapore–Taiwan corridor for payments allows customers of Liquid Group partners to pay using their payment apps for purchases at participating merchants in Taiwan.

It also allows customers of E.SUN Bank to make payments through mobile payment services at participating merchants in Singapore.

The partnership expands the international merchant pool of Liquid Group and E.SUN Bank

Liquid Group founder and chief executive officer Jeremy Tan said: “We are delighted to be making rapid progress in driving the borderless interoperability of QR payments across the region.

“For many digitally-savvy Singaporeans and Taiwanese travelers, the ease and convenience of traveling cash-light with their e-wallets will make them feel right at home. Furthermore, we look forward to making the interoperability of the QR payment apps on our network multi-lateral, in support of growing intra-regional travel.

“This would mean that travellers across the 10 markets in our network could make payment using their preferred domestic QR payment apps in any of these markets. We are excited to be offering travellers a seamless payment journey in fitting with our transition into the digital age.”

Liquid Group said that the partnership also expands the international merchant pool of Liquid and its partners and E.SUN Bank besides offering the participating merchants an opportunity to cater to an emerging digital-savvy customer base.

The collaboration allows the partners to provide additional value-added services to help their partners deliver innovative services to their customers.

The firm noted that the integrated payments and marketing infrastructure also allows Singapore and Taiwan merchants to launch multiple marketing campaigns with participating payment app while eliminating the need for additional cashier training or verification during checkout.

Planned to be launched in phases, the Liquid Group’s cross-border interoperability framework will allow its partner acquirers to extend their accepted payment modes to multiple participating QR payment apps from overseas issuers.