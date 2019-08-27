Spectra uses Lincoln’s automated underwriting guidelines to provide advisors quotes on behalf of clients covering more than 200 medical, avocational and occupational risks, without the need to email or call a Lincoln underwriter

Image: Lincoln National Corporation Sign, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Photo: Courtesy of Momoneymoproblemz/Wikipedia.org

Life insurance applicants can now receive an accurate, real-time underwriting quote from their advisor through Lincoln Financial Group’s new online self-service tool, Spectra. Spectra leverages Lincoln’s industry-leading automated underwriting guidelines to provide advisors quotes on behalf of clients covering more than 200 medical, avocational and occupational risks, without the need to email or call a Lincoln underwriter.

“The new Spectra self-service tool represents Lincoln’s continuous focus on advancing the life insurance business model and offering a superior digital customer experience,” said Heather Milligan, Senior Vice President, Underwriting & New Business, Lincoln Financial Group. “Spectra is a leading-edge capability combining technology, data and underwriting best practices to make it faster and more convenient to receive a life insurance quote, and help clients make informed decisions on their coverage.”

On behalf of the clients, advisors can access Spectra 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for instantaneous quotes on all permanent and certain term life insurance products. The simple and intuitive user interface makes it easy to enter data and the tracking capabilities allow advisors and underwriters to link the quote to formal case submissions. The tool can also provide a range of quotes if the full details of a client’s impairments are not known.

Lincoln is committed to investing in data, tools and technologies that enhance the customer experience and make it easier, and quicker, for customers to buy life insurance.

Source: Company Press Release