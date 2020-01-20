LIBRA consists of 62 partner agencies, representing more than 20% of the market share in the independent brokerage space

As of January 1, 2020, LifeMark Partners and BRAMCO Financial Resources are officially operating as LIBRA Insurance Partners.

The united firm creates one of the leading insurance marketing organizations dedicated to serving independent insurance producers, brokers and financial institutions. LIBRA consists of 62 partner agencies, representing more than 20% of the market share in the independent brokerage space and making it one of the largest insurance marketing organizations in the country.

“We are officially operating as LIBRA Insurance Partners,” said William Shelow, CLU, ChFC, CPCU, LLIF, president and CEO of LIBRA Insurance Partners and formerly the president and CEO of LifeMark Partners. “Our partner agencies are now benefiting from the size, scale and combined resources of the united firm. This includes additional proprietary service offerings, unparalleled partnership, product expertise and access to industry-leading resources.”

Key business resources that LIBRA’s 62 partner agencies now have exclusive access to include:

Vive, a 100% digital new business platform that allows agents to compare, submit and issue term policies in a matter of days without traditional underwriting and paperwork

The opportunity for ownership in their own reinsurance company to participate in the mortality experience of some of the business they write with key carriers—a unique opportunity within an insurance marketing organization

The Advisor Value Program, an industry-leading program that can help agencies recruit, retain and reward its top advisors, including agent ownership opportunities in the reinsurance company

Direct Access to Dedicated Medical Director, Dr. Robert Frank, providing assistance with medical condition inquiries, impairment questions, case review and carrier communications to assist with ratings and placement of difficult cases

QuoteShop, a proprietary resource to send quick quotes to multiple carriers at one time

Additional resources include access to an exclusive per-person capacity program through Swiss RE; Wamberg Genomic Advisors’ Cancer GuardianTM program; LifeTrends product insights; extensive underwriting support, training and guides; a business development consultant, and dedicated advanced sales resources.

A Robust Offering…

“We are proud to bring our partners a robust offering of industry-leading resources as well as some of the most meaningful training events in the industry,” said Michael Hefferon, Chief Carrier Strategy Officer of LIBRA and formerly CEO of BRAMCO. “We look forward to working closely with our carriers in developing distribution strategies that will increase our business and improve the industry as a whole.”

“With our ‘strength of many and power of one’ culture, we believe we are creating synergy and opportunity within our organization to unite the best and brightest minds, sharing best practices and innovative ideas, and collectively working to drive our industry forward,” added Shelow.

