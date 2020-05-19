The technologies added by Liberty Mutual will not only offer remote inspection of property claims, but also support social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic

Liberty Mutual Insurance corporate headquarters in Boston. (Credit: Wikipedia.org/User54871.)

Liberty Mutual Insurance announced that its commercial property claims unit has added two new technologies to enable virtual inspection and estimation of commercial property claims.

As per Liberty Mutual, the new technology reflects today’s need for physical distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first technology enables customers to stream video from the damaged property to the company’s property claims specialists, allowing them to quickly understand the damage.

The second technology is a Liberty Mutual app that lets customers to send images of the damage from a smartphone or tablet. The sent images will be used by claims managers to accurately measure the impacted area, accelerating claims estimation and adjustment.

Liberty Mutual commercial property claims manager Taylor Archambault said: “When commercial property is damaged, every minute counts. Liberty Mutual has invested in technology, infrastructure and processes to quickly, accurately and safely adjust property claims remotely.

“Our customers can rest assured that our expert resources will leverage the right resources based upon the complexity and severity of the claim.”

The technologies are part of steps taken by Liberty Mutual to be more responsive

The two new technologies join the company’s other investments made to improve its responsiveness while also limiting in-person contact by its professionals.

The insurer has been regularly using updated aerial photography to understand the size and location of property losses. The photography is expected to quickly evaluate damage to commercial property policyholders across an affected area in the event of weather catastrophes.

Furthermore, the commercial property claims teams across the US engage in take photographs of the exterior of sties after a claim is reported without having to physically connect with the customer or the broker.

The company stated that however, sometimes, an in-person damage evaluation needs to be taken and it is also the best approach to help a policyholder to quickly rebound from the loss.

Liberty Mutual stated: “In these cases, which often involve large losses, claims specialists work with customers to make sure they are comfortable with timing, protections, social distance, state rules, and any other considerations around in-person inspections.”