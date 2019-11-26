Kim has been Head of Master Trust Authorisation and Supervision at The Pensions Regulator since June 2017

Image: LGIM appoints Kim Brown as Pension Scheme Director. Photo: Courtesy of Legal & General Group Plc.

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) today announced the appointment of Kim Brown as Pension Scheme Director for the L&G Mastertrust and the Independent Governance Committee (IGC).

Kim joins from The Pensions Regulator, where she was Head of Master Trust Authorisation and Supervision. Having stepped down from that role and following a period of leave, Kim will join LGIM in February 2020. She will be responsible for a dedicated team that supports the L&G Master trust Board as well as the IGC members.

Emma Douglas, Head of Defined Contribution at Legal & General Investment Management said: “Kim is a terrific hire, and as the L&G Master trust approaches £10billion of assets and nearly one million scheme members, her immense technical and supervisory knowledge will help us to keep pace with cutting-edge pension scheme developments.”

Dermot Courtier, Independent Chair of the L&G Master trust and the IGC added: “We look forward to working with Kim and benefitting from her deep team skills and extensive expertise in governance, regulation and delivering ‘best in class’ member outcomes.She will lead a dedicated team responsible for the day-to-day running and support of the Master Trust Board and IGC activities”.

Kim has been Head of Master Trust Authorisation and Supervision at The Pensions Regulator since June 2017. She has worked at the Regulator for more than 10 years, managing complex cases, implementing new legislation and leading the regulatory transactions team. Most recently she led the design and implementation of Master Trust Authorisation.

Source: Company Press Release