Levitate's keep-in-touch solution now allows users of Vertafore's AMS360 management platform to send personalized communication, at scale

Levitate partners with Vertafore. (Credit: Pixabay/Lawrence Monk.)

At a time when keeping in touch is more important than ever, Levitate and Vertafore have partnered to help independent insurance agents stay top of mind and personally connected to their networks.

The Levitate-Vertafore partnership marks the first integration between the companies, starting with Vertafore’s AMS360 platform. As a new member of Vertafore’s Orange Partner Program, Levitate plans to develop additional integrations across Vertafore’s insurtech solutions.

“Now more than ever, independent insurance agencies need to keep in touch and stay top of mind with clients, prospects, and referral sources,” says Jesse Lipson, CEO of Levitate. “This partnership between Vertafore and Levitate combines state-of-the-art software to help agents focus on what they do best: build authentic relationships with clients and members of the community. We’re proud to collaborate with Vertafore on this integration.”

With the integration, Levitate now maps users to Account Executives in AMS360 to automatically pull in prospects, clients, lines of business, and renewal dates. Changes made in AMS360 are synced with Levitate in real-time, so users never have to worry about manually entering information or lag time in updates.

“We are excited to have Levitate join the Vertafore Orange Partner Program,” said Doug Mohr, Vice President of Industry Relations & Partnerships at Vertafore. “Levitate provides capabilities for independent agents that align with our own client digital experience tools that enable improved customer engagement.”

Levitate’s software also augments AMS360 contacts with publicly-available Facebook and LinkedIn information. Users can then set up unique reminders to reach out to contacts, such as on renewal dates and birthdays.

Unlike emails sent through mass-blast providers, Levitate emails appear in recipient inboxes as a personal email—creating an authentic, personal approach to client communication. Every user has a dedicated Marketing Coach who helps manage a customized “keep-in-touch calendar,” in addition to writing and recommending timely communication in response to current events such as COVID-19.

The Levitate and AMS360 integration will be available to customers of both services on May 18, 2020.

Source: Company Press Release