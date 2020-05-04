The retirement division is temporarily extending its quote guarantee period for advisers to secure an annuity rate, from 35 days to 45 days

Legal & General is announcing a number of measures across its Retirement Income division to support advisers and customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Extending annuity quote guarantee period

The retirement division is temporarily extending its quote guarantee period for advisers to secure an annuity rate, from 35 days to 45 days, in a bid to ease time pressures in light of normal business practices being disrupted. The extended guarantee period comes into effect immediately and applies to its Lifetime Annuity, Fixed Term Retirement Plan, Cash Out Retirement Plan & Lifetime Care Plan.

Phone lines for new business are open

Legal & General has confirmed phone lines for new business calls are now open. Advisers can get new business quotes via the portals and use Track My Apps to check progress on existing applications.

A signature-free application process

Due to the current logisitcal challenge of signing documents, Legal & General is temporarily accepting digital sign-off as an alternative to wet-ink signatures. Advisers can access the new editable application forms on the adviser centre.

‘In conversation with’ webinar series

Legal & General is running a regular ‘In conversation with…’ live stream series, bringing experts together to share persepctives on topical issues and current events. Advisers can view the series on demand, here.

“We are all working in a challenging environment right now, and as an industry we need to think differently around how we can support advisers and their clients, many of whom are older and some vulnerable.

“We want to give our advisers and our customers reassurance in these uncertain times. We have therefore adopted a number of new practices to ensure that social distancing doesn’t prevent customers and their advisers from securing the guaranteed income that they need. By extending the annuity rate guarantee period to 45 days, we believe that more customers will be able to secure their annuity income.”

Emma Byron

Managing Director of Legal & General Retail Retirement Income

Source: Company Press Release