La Capitale Insurance and Financial Services is offering all its automobile insurance clients a rebate applicable to their insurance premiums for private passenger and commercial vehicles.

“The collective effort by Quebec residents to respect the COVID-19 confinement measures is having a tangible impact on the frequency of automobile losses. This reduction in risk should be reflected in the premium our insureds pay. As a result, La Capitale will offer a rebate to all our clients with automobile insurance,” announced Jean St-Gelais, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of La Capitale Insurance and Financial Services.

This measure applies to all clients, whether or not they reduced the distance they usually travel. La Capitale considers that those who continue to drive as much as previously are likely doing so because they are frontline workers playing a role in supporting the public.

“This is why we want everyone to benefit from this rebate, including our “guardian angels” and other workers providing essential services, as well as our seniors,” added Jean St-Gelais.

This rebate, which is equal to 20% of the monthly auto premium, will apply as of April 1, 2020 and will cover the whole confinement period currently being experienced. Clients don’t need to make a request; details on the rebate will be available shortly on lacapitale.com.

La Capitale is aware of the different realities facing its insureds and asks those for whom this amount is not needed to donate an equivalent amount to the Red Cross or to the Véro & Louis Foundation, which advocates for those with autism, a cause supported by La Capitale.

In line with the mutualist values La Capitale has held for nearly 80 years, its mission is to protect what its members hold most dear: their health and that of their loved ones, their financial security and their property. Our commitment still holds in this time of unprecedented turbulence. La Capitale will continue to guide and provide service to its clients and its members.