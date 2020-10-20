The new company Pilotbird will offer risk scoring, customer acquisition, and claims verification services for insurance firms

New insurance analytics company Pilotbird launched. (Credit: Edar from Pixabay.)

New York-based insurtech startup Kiwi founder Evgeny Aleksandrov has introduced a new lifestyle analytics solutions firm, dubbed Pilotbird.

The new company is designed to offer risk scoring, customer acquisition, and claims verification services for property and casualty (P&C) and life insurance firms via leveraged social data.

Evgeny Aleksandrov said: “Given interest from carriers, Pilotbird will offer a standalone set of social analytics products.

“We can provide carriers with risk and lifestyle insights on potential customers even before they engage them with a personalised offer. Kiwi will continue to provide a testbed and use case for the Pilotbird technology through on-demand medical deductible cover.”

Pilotbird will offer Lifestyle Risk Scoring, Revocation, and Engage solutions

The latest analytics products from Pilotbird would collect social data and use it to enhance internal capabilities to insurers, and make insurance products more relevant to policyholders.

Lifestyle risk scoring from Pilotbird will enhance the accuracy in underwriting for group and individual insurance products, while Pilotbird Revocation solution will apply social data analytics to validate claims.

Pilotbird Engage solution would provide prospects to customers at the right time by matching particular lifestyle elements to relevant insurance products.

The new company is expected to continue offering Kiwi’s on-demand medical deductible cover as a use case for its social lifestyle technology.

Furthermore, Pilotbird will initially focus on application and development of analytics products which leverage social data to enhance the effectiveness of the insurance value chain.

Guarantee Trust Life business development vice-president Jeff Burman said: “Pilotbird provides an innovative way to engage customers and deploy new technology for distribution. Pilotbird is a great example of an insurtech innovating alongside us.”