Sausman Insurance Agency will work as a division of Kish Insurance, while retaining its brand name

Kish Insurance, a subsidiary of Kish Bank, has agreed to acquire Mifflintown, Pennsylvania-based Sausman Insurance Agency, for an undisclosed amount.

Sausman Insurance Agency is a family-owned agency founded in 1946. The firm has been offering insurance coverage for the residents of Central Pennsylvania, which have been designed to suit their lifestyle.

Under personal insurance, the agency offers auto, motorcycle, boat, home, fire and flood insurance policies.

For businesses, it offers commercial auto, property, employment practices liability, workers’ compensation, professional liability, farm insurance and church insurance..

After the deal is closed, Sausman Insurance Agency will continue to operate from its office in Mifflintown under the same name, but as a division of Kish Insurance.

The insurance agency’s owner and principal Timothy Burris will continue to hold responsibility for the daily operations of the office. He will serve as a vice president of Kish Bank and will work close with Kish Insurance CEO Jeff Wilson and the rest of the Kish Bank executive team.

The transaction is expected to be completed by 31 March.

Kish Bank chairman and CEO and Kish Insurance chairman William Hayes said: “We are thrilled that Tim Burris and his team will be joining the Kish family. They have established a great reputation for service and client focus and have achieved and sustained a leading market share in Juniata County.

“The combined resources of our two agencies will significantly expand the solutions we can deliver to our individual and business insurance clients. We also look forward to introducing the full line of Kish’s banking, wealth, travel, and benefits consulting services to the businesses and families of Juniata County.”

Kish Insurance was established in 1997 to acquire the Thompson-Wilson Agency of Lewistown, which could previously trace its origins to 1922.