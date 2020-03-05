Cloud-based claims management solution will support growth and improve customer experience

Image: Kingstone Insurance selects ClaimsXPress from Insurity. (Credit: Pixabay/Markus Spiske.)

Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions and data analytics for the world’s largest insurers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that Kingstone Insurance Company (KICO), a multi-line northeast regional property and casualty insurance carrier, has selected Insurity’s cloud-based ClaimsXPress solution to streamline operations, support growth initiatives, and deliver a better experience to policyholders.

KICO has multiple, disparate legacy claims systems from different technology providers that support the business they write in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. By adopting ClaimsXPress across the organization, KICO will have a unified platform that improves operations, data processing, and accuracy, while automating manual processes and reducing paper handling.

“Insurity’s ClaimsXPress solution will provide Kingstone with a consistent claims experience across our organization, creating operating efficiencies that allow us to better scale our business, eliminate redundant activities, reduce expenses and provide our adjusters with the tools that they need to effectively manage their workload,” said William O’Brien, SVP and Chief Claims Officer at Kingstone. “The efficiency improvements will also help us improve controls over the claims handling processes while allowing us to deliver an improved customer experience.”

The ClaimsXPress cloud-based solution bypasses the installation and maintenance of on-premise hardware and software, improving an insurer’s ability to scale operations quickly and to support growth into new regions. Additionally, the solution provides access to Insurity’s expansive third-party ecosystem of data and services that KICO is leveraging for quick and efficient product customization.

“We are excited to have Kingstone Insurance Company join more than 250 clients that have adopted our cloud-based solutions,” said Michele Shepard, chief revenue officer at Insurity. “By taking advantage of the most advanced solutions in the industry, Kingstone can further simplify their business, improve speed-to-value, and respond to market needs more quickly and intuitively than ever before.”

Source: Company Press Release