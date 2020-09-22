RIMS and J.B. Boda would jointly develop a podcast series, reports, and exploring the insurance market for emerging risks and risk management strategies

J B Boda, RIMS collaborate on risk management content. (Credit: bertholdbrodersen from Pixabay.)

RIMS, the risk management society, has partnered with J.B. Boda Insurance and Reinsurance Brokers to jointly develop and deliver risk management content, market research and education for global risk professionals.

Established in 1943, J.B. Boda operates as an insurance brokerage and risk management firm through its 25 offices in India, two subsidiary companies and five representative offices overseas.

RIMS and J.B. Boda have been maintaining a long-standing relationship, and the current partnership is said to formalise and strengthen the association between two firms.

J.B. Boda Group vice-chairman Gautam Boda said: “Successfully navigating through these unprecedented times, re-visiting our ideologies and benchmarking them vis-à-vis proven global best practices was the need of the hour.

“Together with RIMS, a proven Risk Management entity, J. B. Boda is committed to continue to deliver and stay recognized as a prominent Indian Multinational Insurance and Reinsurance Broker headquartered out of India.”

RIMS and JB Boda to produce content featuring current events, new risks, challenges

The partnership is expected to harness the insight and expertise of RIMS, through its global risk management community, and the Indian insurance brokerage firm’s expanded network.

The partnership is aimed at producing content encompassing current events, new risks, challenges, along with best practices and opportunities for organisations to enhance their risk management capabilities.

Under the partnership, the companies would jointly develop a podcast series, reports, exploring the insurance market for emerging risks and advanced risk management strategies.

RIMS CEO Mary Roth said: “Navigating uncertainty and informing risk decision-making and innovation requires continuous learning and knowledge sharing. Together with J.B. Boda, a time honoured entity, RIMS is pleased to contribute to delivering the highest calibre of Risk Management knowledge to our global networks.”

Established in 1950, RIMS is a professional association, dedicated to the profession of risk management. The association publishes the industry-focused risk management magazine.