Occunet and Fairly Group combine forces to provide COVID-19 insurance offered by Berkley Accident and Health and administered by A-G Administrators

Intercollegiate student-athlete COVID-19 insurance available to NCAA institutions. (Credit: fernando zhiminaicela from Pixabay)

Reliable and effective COVID-19 insurance for NCAA student-athletes is now a reality thanks to A-G Administrators’ strategic partners OccuNet, Fairly Group and Berkley Accident and Health.

COVID-19 insurance for affiliated NCAA student-athletes will provide a COVID-19 Medical Expense Benefit up to $250,000 or $150,000 per student-athlete with a $5,000 corridor deductible at a cost of $85 and $65 per student-athlete, respectively.

A-G Administrators is humbled to administer the program through our innovative partners: OccuNet who designs client-specific workflows and solutions that maximize results by leveraging a wide array of cost containment services; Fairly Group, a risk-consulting firm advising clients throughout the United States and in over 100 countries in several business segments including corporate risk, human capital and benefits; and the Special Risk Division of Berkley Accident and Health, which offers accident insurance solutions designed to help minimize the financial impact of a covered accident and help groups, individuals and families confidently pursue their interests.

“This is an extraordinary time in the history of collegiate sports”, offered James Shipp, ATC, Chief Marketing Officer for A-G Administrators. “Protecting student-athletes by offering an affordable mechanism for institutions to help cover the cost of medical care for the treatment of COVID-19 infection is a vital component to an athletic department’s pandemic response plan.” “Partnering with Occunet, Fairly Group, and the Special Risk Division of Berkley Accident and Health enhances our reach to provide our clients and prospective clients a combination of superior service, innovative solutions, and best-in-class savings,” remarked Shipp.

Source: Company Press Release