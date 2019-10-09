Founded in 2004, Medicare Advantage Specialists is claimed to be among the largest senior market insurance agencies in the US

Medicare Advantage Specialists acquired by Integrity Marketing

US-based insurance provider Integrity Marketing Group has acquired Alabama-based insurance marketing organisation Medicare Advantage Specialists for an undisclosed price.

Established in 2004, Medicare Advantage Specialists is said to be among the largest senior market insurance agencies in the US. The company, which is headquartered in Hoover, provides Medicare Advantage products, final expense, supplemental health insurance, prescription drug plans, dental/vision/hearing, life insurance, and annuities.

Integrity Marketing co-founder & CEO Bryan Adams said: “It’s an absolute honour to welcome one of the best known brands in the Medicare market to the Integrity family.

“Not only will Medicare Advantage Specialists help us grow our Medicare Advantage sales, but we will be able to provide the rocket fuel that it takes to bring Medicare Advantage Specialists to the next level in the industry.”

Under the terms of the transaction, Medicare Advantage Specialists’ president and CEO Jerry Klamer will become an owner in the Texas-based Integrity Marketing.

Klamer said: “Our excitement about the resources we’ll have at our fingertips is just phenomenal.

“While I knew we needed scale and infrastructure to grow to the next level, I also wanted to stay engaged in the business and to keep Medicare Advantage Specialists running the way we know best. Integrity is going to enable a huge advance for our company, our employees’ and our distribution channel.”

Medicare Advantage Specialists marks 24th acquisition for Integrity Marketing in two years

The acquisition of Medicare Advantage Specialists marks the 24th transaction for Integrity Marketing in the past two years.

In August 2019, Integrity Marketing secured an undisclosed investment from funds managed by Harvest Partners, a New York-based private equity firm. Integrity Marketing’s existing investors HGGC and the management team will collectively own a majority stake in the company.

Integrity Marketing is an independent distributor of life and health insurance products to the senior market. It has a workforce of close to 500 employees, who cater to approximately four million clients.

The company offers insurance products to over 215,000 independent agents across the US. In 2019, the company claims to have helped insurance carriers place more than $2bn in new premiums.