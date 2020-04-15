Fourth generation insurance marketing organisation chooses integrity to build on family legacy

Integrity Marketing Group expands to serve more Americans by acquiring The Brokerage Resource. (Credit: Horst Tinnes from Pixabay)

Integrity Marketing Group, LLC (“Integrity”), the nation’s largest independent distributor of life and health insurance products, today announced it has acquired The Brokerage Resource, an insurance marketing organization headquartered in North Carolina. As part of the acquisition, Sam Corey, III, will become an owner in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Brokerage Resource is recognized for their knowledge and experience in the life and health insurance space. They are experts in the ever-changing senior healthcare marketplace and are a national leader in Medicare Supplement insurance. As such, they hold advisory positions on numerous national committees. The Corey family has worked in every facet of the insurance business, from underwriting and knocking doors to administration and owning an insurance company.

“Across four generations, the Corey family has made a significant impact in the insurance industry, and we are honored to have been chosen as the platform of choice to help The Brokerage Resource’s next phase of growth,” said Bryan W. Adams, Co-founder and CEO of Integrity. “Integrity is excited to continue partnering with great companies such as The Brokerage Resource, enabling us to expand our footprint to serve more consumers who need our services now more than ever.”

“By joining Integrity, The Brokerage Resource becomes part of an organization that is revolutionizing the industry, all while focusing on serving more Americans,” said Sam Corey, III, President. “Once I sat down with the Integrity team, I was so excited to learn about economies of scale and the fact that I could run my own organization while benefiting from the resources available. It all made sense, and I knew that I had to be part of what was being built.” Sam further explained, “We are a family business and now we get to be a part of a bigger family.”

“In times like these, being part of a strong partnership with diversity and scale is more important than ever before. By joining Integrity, you’re able to diversify and grow at a faster rate with more resources behind you,” said Sam Corey, Jr., Founder of The Brokerage Resource. “We are so much stronger with Integrity than alone on an island as an individual agency.”

The Brokerage Resource retains focus on strengthening its agent network spanning 50 states, all while building carrier relationships that take advantage of Integrity’s best-in-class capabilities. This includes support in compliance, human resources, IT, marketing strategy, social media, operations, and access to exclusive products, including compliant electronic enrollment technology for Agents to use. All employees of The Brokerage Resource are immediately eligible for company ownership through Integrity’s Employee Ownership Plan.

“The importance of a strong partnership and collaboration cannot be underestimated in today’s world,” said Raymond C. Richard, Managing Partner at Integrity and Co-founder of The Pinnacle Benefits Group. “As part of Integrity, The Brokerage Resource gains the ability to scale and diversify its product offerings, which leads to faster growth and greater breadth in the marketplace.”

While experiencing triple-digit growth across the platform, Integrity plans to continue to expand their partnerships in the life and health insurance industry as well.

Source: Company Press Release