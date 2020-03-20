FFL Southeast has been helping Americans protect their families through insurance products and annuities for more than 10 years

Image: Officials of Integrity Marketing and Killimett Agency. (Credit: Integrity Marketing Group.)

Integrity Marketing Group has announced the acquisition of Killimett Agency (FFL Southeast), an insurance marketing organization located in Marietta, Georgia. As part of the transaction, Mike Killimett, President of FFL Southeast, will become an Owner in Integrity. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

FFL Southeast has been helping Americans protect their families through insurance products and annuities for more than 10 years. In 2020, FFL Southeast expects to produce more than $70 million of annualized paid premium in the mortgage protection, final expense and annuity markets while serving more than 35,000 Americans annually.

“Service and family are at the core of FFL Southeast, which makes it an ideal fit as an Integrity partner,” said Bryan W. Adams, Co-founder and CEO of Integrity. “Mike and his team have assembled a solid agency that has retained an unbridled focus on recruiting and lead management. By partnering with Integrity, he can continue to exercise his strengths while utilizing the full force of Integrity’s offerings for growth.”

While advancing its strong growth strategy, FFL Southeast will now employ the complete range of Integrity’s platform for support with sales, marketing, compliance and other shared services. In addition, all Integrity partners become eligible to participate in the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan, which provides ownership to its nearly 1,000 employees nationwide.

“Integrity is growing faster than ever and has done more to prepare me and my business regarding current events and readiness than I could have ever done on my own, which speaks to the value it offers agencies like FFL Southeast,” said Mike Killimett, President of FFL Southeast. “A partnership with Integrity allows me to scale faster and diversify my product offering far more than I could on my own. This partnership is undoubtedly the best choice for FFL Southeast, my family, my agents and the consumers we serve.”

“Integrity’s core values align perfectly with Mike and the emphasis he places on serving his agents and consumers,” said Shawn Meaike, Managing Partner at Integrity and President of Family First Life. “Leaning on Integrity’s infrastructure will allow Mike to keep his focus on the explosive growth he’s experiencing, and I am excited to see what he’ll achieve with all the resources he now has access to.”

Source: Company Press Release