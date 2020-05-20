Headquartered in Asheville, Equis Financial is said to partner with over 15 carriers in the US insurance industry such as AIG, Americo, Transamerica, and others

Integrity Marketing Group has acquired Equis Financial, a North Carolina-based insurance marketing organisation that caters to independent insurance agents and agency builders.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Asheville, Equis Financial is said to partner with over 15 carriers in the US insurance industry such as AIG, Americo, Transamerica, and others to bring its agents a portfolio of products that can offer protection to their clients.

Established in 2015, the company is claimed to offer a wide range of insurance products such as final expense, mortgage protection, retirement planning, and college funding.

For the current year, the insurance marketing organisation expects to produce more than $100m of annualised premium.

Equis Financial CEO comments on joining Integrity Marketing Group

Equis Financial president and CEO Barry Clarkson said: “Joining Integrity was the easiest decision I’ve made in 40 years in this industry.

“We took Equis as far as we were capable of taking it. We are now part of a revolution taking place under the Integrity banner, giving us access to resources, products and marketing capabilities that we never could have obtained on our own.”

Integrity Marketing Group said that its partnership programme will open doors to Equis Financial’s team on a diverse variety of products using industry-leading sales tools and technology.

Equis Financial is also expected to gain increased resourcing across compliance, human resources, social media, and marketing. Besides, all its employees will be eligible for meaningful company ownership via the employee ownership plan of Integrity Marketing Group.

Integrity Marketing Group co-founder and CEO Bryan Adams said: “Entrepreneurs realize that joining our partnership supplies the resources they need to drive growth, brings an open collaboration amongst industry icons and provides a way to diversify their business despite current challenges in society.

“Adding Barry, Rob, Bill and all of the exceptional leaders at Equis Financial will accelerate our combined growth as we provide even more Americans with the important life and health insurance coverage they need.”