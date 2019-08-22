Based in Ohio, American Investment Strategies offers a range of personal and commercial insurance products in the Midwest

Image: American Investment Strategies acquired by Integrity Marketing. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel/Pixabay.

Integrity Marketing Group has acquired Ohio-based insurance marketing organisation American Investment Strategies (AIS) for an undisclosed price.

American Investment Strategies offers a variety of personal and commercial insurance products in the Midwest region for the Senior Market. Included in these are Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage and long-term care options for the Senior Market.

Integrity Marketing Group co-founder and CEO Bryan Adams said: “AIS has a proven track record of understanding and developing solutions that address the needs of Seniors in the Midwest. It’s a real honor for them to join Integrity.”

Integrity Marketing Group, on the other hand, is a Texas-based developer and distributor of life and health insurance products to the Senior Market.

How the sale to Integrity Marketing Group will help American Investment Strategies

American Investment Strategies owner Craig Kuhr said: “It’s clear that Bryan and the whole Integrity team share our commitment to agent success.

“Not only will our agents have immediate access to the best products and value-add services the industry can offer, but Integrity’s support will help develop the lasting relationships and trust that will drive their continued success.”

Integrity Marketing Group distributes life and health insurance products with insurance carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network. Its network comprises other large insurance agencies across the US and more than 215,000 independent agents.

The company has a workforce of 500 employees, who serve nearly four million clients. This year, the company claims to help insurance carriers place more than $2bn (£1.65bn) in new premium.

Last month, Integrity Marketing Group acquired Senior Insurance Brokers, an insurance marketing organisation based in Fort Worth, Texas. Senior Insurance Brokers operates throughout the US Southwest region.

In July, Integrity Marketing Group also acquired American Senior Benefits, a career agency distribution network in the country, which is focused entirely on serving the Senior Market.

American Senior Benefits is said to have partnered with more than 1,500 affiliated career agents operating out of more than 100 locations across the US to provide Medicare Advantage, life insurance, annuities, Medicare Supplement, long term care, and other specialized health care insurance products targeting the Senior Market.