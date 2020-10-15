The consolidated speciality solutions brand would focus on more than 20 speciality areas, including serving both Canadian and US customers

Intact Financial corporate office. (Credit: Raysonho/Wikipedia.)

Intact Financial Corporation (IFC) has officially consolidated its Canadian and US speciality capabilities under a single brand, dubbed Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions.

The integration of the speciality operations under a single brand facilitates the complete integration of the company’s portfolio in the speciality business segment.

The consolidated speciality solutions brand is said to feature more than 20 speciality focus areas, including nine serving both Canadian and US customers.

Intact Financial chief executive officer Charles Brindamour said: “Our commitment to building a world-class speciality insurance provider takes an important step forward today as we bring the Intact brand to the US.

“We see strong future growth potential in our speciality lines business given our team’s expertise and our robust solutions for Canadian, cross-border and U.S. customers and brokers.”

Intact Financial’s underwriting firms provide speciality insurance products

Previously, the US business as part of OneBeacon Insurance Group and The Guarantee Company of North America brands after the acquisition of the speciality operations in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions said that its underwriting businesses provide a broad range of speciality insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and general agencies throughout North America.

Intact Financial is a large-scale property and casualty (P&C) insurance provider in Canada and a speciality insurance provider in North America.

The company has nearly 16,000 employees, serving more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the US, and has more than C$11bn in total annual premiums.

In Canada, the company is engaged in distributing insurance under the Intact Insurance brand, and offering various speciality insurance products and services in the US.

Intact US operations and insurance speciality solutions president Mike Miller said: “This is an exciting day for us in the U.S. and our teams in Canada, as we officially move forward as Intact Insurance Speciality Solutions.

“The entire North American speciality team looks forward to continuing to provide our customers and brokers with our hallmark specialized products and services, backed by the strength of the Intact brand.”