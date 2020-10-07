Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of McDowall and Keeney Insurance Associates.

McDowall and Keeney Insurance Associates is a multi-generational agency that has provided service to residents and businesses in the Sacramento area since the 1920’s. Initially two separate agencies, Keeney Insurance Agency and McDowall Insurance Agency merged in 1993 to form McDowall and Keeney Insurance Associates. Having been continuously owned and operated by the McDowall and Keeney families through decades, Inszone will continue to build and provide the top-notch service current customers have grown accustomed to. Following the transition, McDowall and Keeney employees will continue operating out of Inszone’s Rancho Cordova location in Sacramento, with both previous owners Steve Keeney and John McDowall on board.

“The acquisition of McDowall and Keeney Insurance Associates is an important one for us, Inszone was founded and grew out of the Sacramento area, so it is a big step in not only growing our footprint in California but also in our home in Sacramento,” said Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance. “We are aware of the rich history that this acquisition has, and we hope to provide all of the existing customers with an expanded coverage offering, access to improved technology and best in class customer service.”

Inszone Insurance is expected to announce a number of important acquisitions in the upcoming months as it continues to build its national presence.