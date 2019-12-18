Tucson, Arizona-based James Swiniuch Agency is a family-owned agency by James Swiniuch founded in 1999

Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of James Swiniuch Agency, located in Tucson, Arizona.

James Swiniuch Agency, Inc is a family-owned agency founded 1999 by James Swiniuch. Throughout its 20-year run, the agency has focused on writing preferred personal lines insurance in Tucson, Arizona. The addition of James Swiniuch Agency, Inc will enhance Inszone Insurance’s growing presence in the state, allowing the company to distribute insurance products to a broader customer base via the integration of James Swiniuch Agency and previous Arizona acquisitions made throughout the year.

James Swiniuch Agency, Inc becomes the fourth acquisition for Inszone Insurance in Arizona, and ninth on the west coast. Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance, commented, “Inszone is happy to complete the transaction with Jim and we welcome his loyal following to the Inszone family. We are certain that current James Swiniuch customers will find in Inszone, expanded market options and a larger team, to ensure the excellent service they have been accustomed to, continues into the future.”

Inszone Insurance is expected to complete a number of important transactions in the upcoming months as it continues to build its national presence.

