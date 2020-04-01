Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of personal and commercial lines insurance, has announced the acquisition of ISU Global Business Insurance Agency, located in Woodland Hills, California.

ISU Global Business Insurance Agency, founded in 2002 by Zaman Khan and later acquired by Mubarak Mahmood in 2017, is a well-established independent insurance agency and brokerage providing personal and business insurance services primarily in the state of California. As part of the transition, Mohsen Khan part of the ISU Global Business Insurance Agency team since 2002, will continue to serve all ISU Global Business Insurance Agency customers under the Inszone brand. The addition of ISU Global Business Insurance Agency will enhance Inszone Insurance’s growing presence in the state of California, adding to the previous eight acquisitions and five current locations in the state.

“We’re pleased to welcome all of ISU Global Business Insurance customers to the Inszone Insurance family. ISU Global Business Insurance customers will now have access to broader range of products and services while still receiving the same great quality service they are accustomed to,” said Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. “As we grow throughout the state of California, our goal is to continue to combine a small-town personal agency feel, with the access to resources and options from a large insurance provider.”

Inszone Insurance is expected to complete a number of important transactions in the upcoming months as it continues to build its national presence.