Product integration will deliver the insurance industry’s most advanced prospecting and data engine, supporting Zywave’s comprehensive product cloud portfolios

Image: Zywave acquires miEdge. Photo: Courtesy of Markus Spiske/Pixabay

Zywave, the leading insurtech provider powering agency growth, today announced the acquisition of miEdge, the premier provider of lead generation, data analytics and prospecting solutions specifically designed for the insurance industry. Together with Zywave’s existing portfolio of applications, the acquisition equips the company with not only the industry’s most robust database offering for prospecting, but also significantly enhances its existing client delivery, analytics and content solutions.

“The broad reach of data, unmatched filtering options, and year-over-year analysis functionality within miEdge make it like no other data source in the industry,” said Jason Liu, chief executive officer of Zywave. “These features combine to offer the most powerful, precise prospecting tool available to agency owners and brokers, unlocking potential for exponential business growth.”

Zywave will integrate the miEdge solution into the Sales Cloud offering, as well as leverage the data source internally to greatly enhance functionality within a variety of additional content and analytics solutions. The innovative miEdge offering further advances Zywave’s machine learning capabilities and provides an easy-to-use, intuitive interface for navigating multiple data sources that have been cleansed and combined by proprietary business logic, algorithms, and machine learning to provide unrivaled data intelligence.

With the addition of the miEdge solution and its extensive team of data services experts, Zywave will significantly expand its existing data services division. The expanded team will work to further integrate miEdge data into Zywave’s Product Cloud Portfolios. Along with his staff, Mark Smith, founder and CEO of miEdge, will join Zywave in a leadership capacity with an immediate focus on integration operations.

“miEdge believes the future of the insurance industry will be grounded on two foundational principles: data and content,” said Smith. “When we combine miEdge’s data with Zywave’s unparalleled content offering, the result will be transformational. The concept of using data to deliver real-time and relevant content doesn’t exist in this business today, but with our new partnership, it becomes real. Our customers will now have access to broader capabilities, unlocking endless potential for growth.”

miEdge technology solutions include its industry-leading fully mobile-enabled Employee Benefits and Property & Casualty prospecting platforms, which can be seamlessly integrated into select agency management and customer relationship management systems. The platform’s more than 30 million company signature records combine to make up 3.5 million employer insurance profiles.

Headquartered in Bedford, New Hampshire, miEdge was founded in 2011. Today, more than 80 of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokers and numerous national and regional insurance carriers rely on the accuracy of the company’s data to identify leads, research competitors, underwrite submissions and understand market dynamics to grow their business. miEdge’s key differentiator is its ability to aggregate many different disparate data sources, creating an unparalleled “Network” effect view of an employer’s insurance profile.

The miEdge acquisition marks Zywave’s third in just over a year, reinforcing the company’s continued commitment to the growth of the insurance industry. In October 2018, Zywave acquired Code SixFour, a leading provider of proposal automation and advanced predictive analytics for employee benefits advisors; and in June 2019 it purchased RateFactory, a small group rating engine that is directly linked to insurance carrier quoting systems. The three acquisitions combine to offer the most comprehensive prospecting and quoting solution in the industry. Zywave’s full product portfolio delivers the most robust end-to-end agency operational platform available.

“Over the past year, Zywave has made several substantial promises to our partners to better serve them on multiple levels, while empowering them with the technology they need to grow their business,” said Liu. “To provide them with the best solutions in the industry, we have been heavily investing in our existing products, while also enhancing our product portfolio, filling any capability gaps with new acquisitions. We’re simultaneously continuing to improve product integration to provide seamless, end-to-end solutions all on one platform.”

Zywave’s Cloud Portfolios

Zywave has continued to execute upon and innovate in line with its product cloud vision, most recently through the introduction of three levels of suites into its Product Cloud Portfolios, organized by the value they deliver. The suites within each cloud—Sales, Client, Content and Analytics—allow customers to choose solutions based on their unique business needs and growth objectives.

Zywave’s Product Cloud Portfolios include:

Sales Cloud – Streamlines mission-critical workflows – from marketing and prospecting to quoting, agency management and more – to fuel growth

Client Cloud – Enables better client service through compliance and risk management tools and enrollment, education and onboarding tools clients need.

Content Cloud – Helps harness the power of employee benefits and P&C content and training modules for engagement and education.

Analytics Cloud – Simplifies claims and loss analytics to help identify cost savings.

Source: Company Press Release