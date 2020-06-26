Insurity believes that the acquisition of Epic-Premier will add to its comprehensive suite of digital core systems solutions for insurers, brokers and MGAs

Insurity acquires Florida-based insurance software developer. (Credit: Pixabay/Mian Shahzad Raza.)

Insurity, a data analytics provider for the insurance industry, has acquired Florida-based Epic-Premier Insurance Solutions, a software solutions provider, for an undisclosed amount.

Epic-Premier Insurance Solutions offers automation tools and services, end-to-end core system software solutions for a wide range of managing general agents (MGAs), programme managers, wholesale brokers and carrier markets across the insurance industry.

The firm’s ConceptOne suite of product is a single-entry, fully integrated policy, claims, correspondence and document management solution. ConceptOne is claimed to be flexible enough to manage both upstream and downstream insurance businesses across commercial, personal, and excess & surplus (E&S) markets.

Insurity CEO Chris Lafond said: “Epic-Premier is a standout addition to Insurity’s already expansive suite of digital core system solutions, bringing capabilities specifically designed to support MGAs and adding substantial breadth and depth of market experience to our team.

“Together with our cloud expertise and wealth of data assets, we have greatly expanded our solution offerings for MGAs and are well-positioned for leadership of this market.”

The combined platform can help MGAs to broaden their market reach

The combination of Epic-Premier’s platform and Insurity’s digital platform and cloud services can support property & casualty professionals in streamlining their business operations across the entire policy lifecycle, increase automation of both standard and speciality insurance lines and improve the speed and agility needed to meet the ever-growing bespoke client requirements.

The solution can also be used by carriers and brokers managing MGA networks or who wish to create MGA networks to broaden their market reach.

Epic-Premier CEO Kevin Grimes said: “With Insurity’s cloud leadership and with the technological maturity of their digital platform, we are able to accelerate our transition to cloud and API-based architectures and deliver greater value to our clients.

“In addition, Insurity’s extensive client base and deep industry relationships will enable us to bring our solutions to a broader audience. We are excited to continue to provide our clients the same exceptional service, along with the additional tools and resources needed to help them drive significant business value.”

Earlier this year, Insurity acquired SpatialKey, a provider of geospatial analytics, data enrichment, and risk intelligence solutions for the P&C insurance industry.

The combination of Insurity and SpatialKey is expected to support P&C professionals in making better decisions in their underwriting, exposure management and claims operations.