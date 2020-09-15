The new tool from InsureMyTrip to help travellers pick their appropriate Covid-19 covered travel insurance plans

Covid-19 recommendation tool launched by InsureMyTrip for travel insurance buyers. (Credit: Ryan McGuire from Pixabay)

InsureMyTrip, a US travel insurance comparison site, said that it has rolled out a new feature called “Covid-19 recommendation tool” to enable travellers to easily find travel insurance that provides coverage related to Covid-19.

According to the digital company, the new tool guides travellers towards the plans that are most appropriate to them in protecting themselves against Covid-19-related travel concerns.

The new tool from InsureMyTrip to save several hours for travellers

InsureMyTrip eCommerce director Cheryl Golden said: “This simple recommendation tool can save travelers hours of searching online for travel insurance that may offer coverage for certain COVID-19 related issues.

“While there are limited options in the marketplace for travelers seeking coverage related to COVID-19, we offer these plans at InsureMyTrip— and now, thanks to this new recommendation feature, travelers are able to find them with ease.”

According to the insurance comparison site, travellers can look into the expanding list of highlighted travel insurance plans after completing a quote.

Some of the benefits offered by the plans for those who qualify include trip cancellation coverage, trip interruption coverage, and cancellation for any reason coverage.

As per the company, traditional trip cancellation does not let a traveller scrap a trip because of Covid-19 fears, however, trip cancellation coverage could cover a traveller if he or she gets sick from coronavirus and has to cancel a trip.

InsureMyTrip claims to help travellers in making the best possible insurance decisions by making use of its technology, data intelligence, and expertise.

In March 2020, the company launched various educational resources to help travellers better understand their options for travel insurance and get the latest travel safety information following the Covid-19 outbreak.