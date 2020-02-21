FireLight efficiently enhances and automates in-good-order applications and business processes for Schwab representatives serving Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) in the Schwab Advisor Services channel

Insurance Technologies announces the implementation of its FireLight Sales Platform within the Schwab Advisor Services Annuity Concierge Service for Advisors. (Credit: StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay)

nsurance Technologies, LLC, a provider of sales and regulatory automation solutions for the insurance and financial services industries, is pleased to announce the availability of its FireLight Sales Platform within the Schwab Advisor Services™ Annuity Concierge Service for Advisors. FireLight efficiently enhances and automates in-good-order applications and business processes for Schwab representatives serving Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) in the Schwab Advisor Services channel.

The implementation of FireLight within the Schwab Advisor Services Annuity Concierge Service for Advisors helps streamline and expedite the application review and submission processes for advisors by enabling Schwab Concierge Service representatives to more efficiently handle procedures, manage workflows and review queues all within Schwab Advisor Services.

With FireLight, Schwab Concierge Service representatives are able to provide RIAs with an improved experience by:

Accelerating the application data collection, e-signature and submission process;

Creating a simplified and accelerated sales process;

Accessing up-to-date carrier application and sales requirements;

Integrating their unique suitability and back-office forms into the e-Application process;

Setting up and managing internal review processes; and

Enabling Schwab Concierge Service representatives to complete any remaining data and signature requirements, review and submit to the carrier within a shortened timeframe.

“Schwab sought a solution that enabled the creation of workflows and support for the unique business and brokerage processes of their annuities and insurance platforms,” said Doug Massey, EVP of sales and relationship management, Insurance Technologies. “The FireLight platform provides a configurable, cost-effective solution, while offering a consistent user experience and shared data capabilities. We look forward to working with Schwab as they continue to expand their technology offerings to efficiently support and provide enhanced sales experiences to their clients.”

