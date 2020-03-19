InsuraGuest RPG allows the Company’s group of unassociated businesses, hotels and vacation rentals with similar risk profiles to take advantage of a joint insurance purchase

Image: InsuraGuest launches InsuraGuest Risk Purchasing Group. (Credit: Pixabay/Mian Shahzad Raza.)

InsuraGuest Technologies is pleased to announce the launch of its new division, InsuraGuest Risk Purchasing Group (InsuraGuest RPG).

InsuraGuest RPG, has received its certificate of approval from the State of Nevada Division of Insurance, which allows the Company’s group of unassociated businesses, hotels and vacation rentals with similar risk profiles to take advantage of a joint insurance purchase.

“We are combining insurance and technology to build a world-class insurtech (insurance + technology) company, thus creating long-term value for our shareholders,” States Douglas Anderson, chairman and CEO of InsuraGuest. “The InsuraGuest RPG enables us to offer our clients the liability coverage they need to protect their property.”

InsuraGuest Insurance Agency, (a wholly owned subsidiary of Company) will administer the InsuraGuest RPG for hotels and vacation rentals: License – UT: 736373

Source: Company Press Release