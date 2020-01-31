International General Insurance Holdings announced that it has received regulatory approval from the Bermuda Monetary Authority in connection with its previously announced business combination with Tiberius Acquisition, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company.

This approval, received on January 28, 2020, is one of necessary steps towards successfully completing the transaction with Tiberius. IGI is awaiting approval from additional regulatory agencies including the Prudential Regulation Authority (UK) and the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

We intend to close the business combination two business days after satisfaction of the requisite closing conditions and approvals contained in the Business Combination Agreement. Upon close, IGI will be domiciled in Bermuda as International General Insurance Holdings Limited and trade under the NASDAQ ticker “IGIC”.