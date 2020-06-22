IBC deploys CAMP to disaster sites that have significant insured damage

IBC deploys virtual Community Assistance Mobile Pavilion to assist in Southern Alberta. (Credit: Edar from Pixabay)

Following the major hailstorm in Calgary and the surrounding area, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) has deployed its virtual Community Assistance Mobile Pavilion (CAMP) to assist affected residents. IBC deploys CAMP to disaster sites that have significant insured damage. Canadians who are suddenly forced to cope with a damaging event – such as a windstorm, wildfire, ice storm, torrential rains or another disaster – can access insurance-related information through this national IBC program.

“Following the devastating hailstorm, we want to ensure that consumers know we are here to help,” said Celyeste Power, Vice-President, Western, IBC. “Severe weather events like these are not only costly but cause significant turmoil and stress for homeowners. IBC and insurers are ready to assist residents and businesses that have suffered damage.”

To date, over 20,000 claims have been reported to insurers, and the insurance industry has activated response plans to assist policyholders who experienced damages from this severe storm.

What is covered?

IBC recommends consumers reach out to their insurance representative to understand their exact insurance coverage.

Damage to homes or businesses caused by hail or wind is usually covered under most home and commercial insurance policies . This includes damage caused by flying debris or falling branches or trees, or damage to your home and contents from water entering through openings suddenly caused by wind or hail. Pre-existing damage is not covered.

. This includes damage caused by flying debris or falling branches or trees, or damage to your home and contents from water entering through openings suddenly caused by wind or hail. Pre-existing damage is not covered. Damage to vehicles from wind, hail or water is usually covered if you have purchased comprehensive or all perils car insurance .

. Damage to mobile homes or trailers from hail or wind may be covered.

What should I do if the storm damaged my property?

Once it is safe to do so, consumers should:

Assess the damage and contact their insurance representative. Most insurers have 24-hour claims services.

Be as detailed as possible when providing information on damage.

List all damaged items, assemble proofs of purchase/receipts or warranties, if possible, and take pictures of damaged property.

Keep all receipts related to cleanup and other expenses resulting from the event.

“Even with COVID-19 and flood recovery underway in Northern Alberta, the insurance industry has representatives available to assist consumers in making a claim and assessing their damage,” added Power. “Anyone with questions about insurance can contact their insurance representative or IBC’s Consumer Information Centre. We’re here to help.”

Source: Company Press Release