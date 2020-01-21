The UK-based Hyperion Insurance reported a revenue growth of 17% compared to 2018

Hyperion announces 2019 full year results. (Credit: Pixabay/GerdAltmann)

London-based Hyperion Insurance Group announced that it has earned a revenue of £725m for the year ending 30 September 2019.

With more than 5,000 employees, across 38 territories, the insurance company handles $7bn of premium on behalf of its clients.

The company’s revenue posted an increase of 17% compared to 2018results, driven by strong performances across all business units

The adjusted consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)stood at £211m for the year ending 30 September 2019, which is a 16% increase compared to that recorded a year earlier.

Its total revenue split across geographies include 18% from the UK, 26% from Europe, 22% from North America, 6% from Latin America, 19% from Asia Pacific and 9% from Turkey, the Middle East and Africa (TMEA).

Hyperion holds cash and other facilities of £300m

Hyperion hold scash and other facilities of £300m to support is sustainable growth and acquisitions.

As per the company, its international broking business which will operate as Howden from this October,experienced an organic growth of 11% last year.

Last year, the company had continued expanding into Belgium, Colombia, France, Malaysia, Norway, Tanzania, Spain and the UK.

Hyperion’s underwriting business DUAL written more than $1bn ($768.6m) gross written premiums from 36 offices across 16 countries, offering carriers access to specialty markets through more than 6,500 broker partners on behalf of more than 60 carriers globally.

Hyperion CEO David Howden said: “Over the past 25 years we have built Hyperion from a three person start-up into the international Group that is challenging the status quo for talent, clients, insurers and broker partners.

“We have consistently been the fastest growing of our peers with market-leading organic growth, which again this year was ahead of the market at 11%. Over the past 25 years, we have seen a compound annual growth rate of 35%.”

“Critically, we have accomplished this by maintaining our culture of empowerment, integrity and agility, and by recognising that what clients want is excellence and expertise. Today, we have over 800 shareholders that work for Hyperion who own just under 50% of the Group, joined by long-term investors General Atlantic and CDPQ.”