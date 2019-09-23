Perennial Pension and Wealth provides pension, retirement planning, wealth management services and strategies for its clients

Image: Perennial Pension and Wealth acquired by Hub International. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Global insurance broker Hub International has acquired the assets of New York-based Perennial Pension and Wealth for an undisclosed price.

Perennial Pension & Wealth is an independent financial services firm that is engaged in catering to both organisations and individuals with pension, retirement planning, wealth management services and strategies.

The company has offices in New York and California. For corporations, the company provides defined benefit and pension plans, deferred compensation and other solutions.

For individuals, the company offers fixed and variable annuities, disability income insurance, life insurance, and long term care insurance among others.

Hub retirement and private wealth national president David Reich said: “Perennial Pension & Wealth is committed to understanding the unique needs of their clients, defining their goals and helping them feel more confident about their financial future.

“They are a great addition to our advisory team and will enhance our retirement planning and wealth management services for all types of businesses and individuals. We are excited to have Bob Krieger as a resource to our team.”

Hub said that it continues to bolster its retirement planning and wealth management services by adding talent and resources to create more comprehensive solutions for its clients.

Perennial Pension & Wealth was founded to address basic retirement planning needs

Perennial Pension & Wealth founder and CEO Bob Krieger said: “I founded Perennial to address the fundamental retirement planning needs that exist in the workforce, and by joining Dave Reich and the Hub team, I believe we will be able to expand our offering and have a greater positive financial impact on many more lives and families.

“We have always been committed to doing the best for our clients, and this partnership with Hub will allow us to expand our resources and commitment to our existing clients. I am excited for the opportunity to help Hub as an industry leader by enhancing their ability to serve their clients with advanced solutions as well.”

Last week, Hub purchased certain assets of WhartonHill Retirement Services, Strategic Planning Resources, and Karen McCloskey, which collectively trade under the name WhartonHill Advisors.

Based in Chicago, Hub offers property and casualty, employee benefits, life and health, investment and risk management products and services.