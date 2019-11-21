Hub International’s acquisition of JW Retirement Group will strengthen its retirement plans and wealth management advisory services

Image: Hub to acquire New York-based brokerage firm. Photo: Courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic/Pixabay

Chicago, Illinois-based insurance broker Hub International has acquired JW Retirement Group, a New York-based brokerage services and investment advisory firm for an undisclosed amount.

Based on Long Island, New York, the business was being run by William Peragine III and John Biondo. The firm offers services to organisations under retirement plans and to wealth management clients using its customised and client-centric approach.

Hub retirement and private wealth national president David Reich said: “Both Bill and John’s depth of knowledge and the loyalty they have been able to foster with their clients will make them great additions to the Hub family.”

Peragine and Biondo will join Hub Northeast and will work with Reich. They will also collaborate with Hub Northeast president and CEO Paul Collins.

Peragine said: “We’re extremely excited to join the team. Hub’s dedicated commitment to employee benefits fits well with our mission. The Hub team has already started to embrace and work with us.”

Biondo said: “We see this as a tremendous opportunity to expand our business and drive growth, bringing the experience and knowledge we have gained over the past 27 years to more American workers planning for their retirement.”

JW Retirement Group will help Hub in developing new solutions

The move is expected to strengthen Hub’s retirement and investment planning services by adding the talent and resources of JW Retirement Group, in developing comprehensive solutions for its clients.

Hub’s team of retirement plan advisors offers guidance and support focused on fiduciary risk management, plan optimisation and in helping American workers to better prepare for retirement.

Last month, Hub acquired ProCorp Financial, an Ontario, Canada-based boutique benefits and retirement consulting firm, specialising in estate planning, group benefits, life insurance, critical illness insurance, disability insurance and others for an undisclosed amount.

In the same month, it also acquired Regency Advisory, a Saskatchewan, Canada-based employee benefits consulting firm that offers new and proprietary benefit solutions which are cost-effective and offer value-added benefits.