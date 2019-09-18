Based in Pearl River, New York, led by Barbara Delaney, StoneStreet is an independent and nationally recognized firm providing retirement plan consulting services to defined benefit, defined contribution and non-qualified plans

Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global employee benefit and insurance brokerage firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of StoneStreet Pearl River LLC (StoneStreet). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Pearl River, New York, led by Barbara Delaney, StoneStreet is an independent and nationally recognized firm providing retirement plan consulting services to defined benefit, defined contribution and non-qualified plans. Ms. Delaney has been recognized as 2018 and 2019 Barron’s Top Institutional Consultants and 2019 Financial Times Top 401 Advisors along with many other awards.

Hub continues to strengthen its retirement planning services and benefits with the addition of talent and resources to develop more comprehensive solutions for retirement planning and wealth management. The addition of this team will enhance our plan sponsor experience and bring financial wellness to a new level.

“We’re excited for Barbara and the team to join Hub,” said David Reich, National President, Hub Retirement and Private Wealth. “Barbara is simply one of the best advisors in our space, and she and her team will help us continue our momentum in developing our retirement practice, and our partnership with the other parts of the Hub organization.”

“We felt that Hub was the right choice to help us continue to grow,” said Ms. Delaney. “We chose Hub because they are focused on where plan sponsors are going from a total employee benefits approach. The convergence of health and wealth is here, and Hub is in the best position to fulfill this vision for our plan sponsors.”

Ms. Delaney will join Hub Northeast and will work with Mr. Reich and collaborate heavily with Paul Collins, President and CEO of Hub Northeast, to continue to provide the best-in-class service for her clients and their participants.