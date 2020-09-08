Located in Rockville, Maryland, Rhett offers full service personal and commercial insurance solutions, including home, auto and commercial

Hub International acquires Maryland-based brokerage. (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/adamr.)

Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the insurance brokerage assets of Charles R. (Rhett) Butler. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Rhett was part of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company’s (Nationwide) exclusive distribution model and is now joining Hub as he recently transitioned to an independent broker.

Located in Rockville, Maryland, Rhett offers full service personal and commercial insurance solutions, including home, auto and commercial. Rhett will join Hub and report to Dennis O’Neill, President of Hub’s Greater Philadelphia region.

This addition will complement and strengthen Hub’s personal insurance solutions. Since last year, Hub has added 18 agencies that were previously exclusive Nationwide agents and subsequently became independent.

Source: Company Press Release