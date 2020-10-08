Hub International acquires the assets of Maryland-based Bernstein Insurance

Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Bernstein Insurance, LLC (Bernstein Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The principal owner, Jennifer Bernstein, was previously part of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company’s (Nationwide) exclusive distribution model and is now joining Hub as she recently transitioned to an independent broker.

Located in Odenton, Maryland, Bernstein Insurance provides personal and commercial insurance solutions, including home, auto, life and business. Jennifer Bernstein and her son, Michael Bernstein, will be joining Hub Mid-Atlantic, and will report to Norman Breitenbach, President of the region.

This announcement follows Hub’s recent acquisitions of the insurance brokerage assets of Rockville Insurance Agency, Inc., Jeffrey Preston Zepp and Charles Rhett Butler, each of whom also transitioned from Nationwide’s exclusive distribution model to independent brokers. These additions will complement and strengthen Hub’s personal and commercial solutions. Since last year, Hub has added 19 agencies that were previously exclusive Nationwide agents and subsequently became independent.