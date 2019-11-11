Located in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Carey Corp is an independent employee benefits consulting firm providing a broad array of benefits programs, including benefits plan consulting and group retirement services

Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of W.R. Carey Corporation (Carey Corp). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Carey Corp is an independent employee benefits consulting firm providing a broad array of benefits programs, including benefits plan consulting and group retirement services. Bill Carey, an actuary, along with all the employees of Carey Corp will join Hub International Manitoba Limited (Hub Manitoba).

“Carey Corp has an excellent and established reputation as an employee benefits consultant and broker, with over 30 years of experience,” said Keith Jordan, President and CEO of Hub Manitoba. “They will further expand our platform to deliver a best-in-class employee benefits service experience to our clients.”

The move continues to reinforce Hub’s ongoing Canadian employee benefits growth and services strategy to expand its best-in-class employee benefits and pension solution to address the challenges clients are facing, including in benefits communication, health and wellness, and retirement.

“Ongoing and expanded service to our clients is of utmost importance to us,” said Mr. Carey. “All Carey Corp employees, me included, will continue on at Hub. We will personally continue to work with and service our clients, as we have always done. With the continued expansion of Hub’s employee benefits solutions in Canada, its recognized insurance and risk services, its local size and expertise in the Winnipeg office, and its international reach, Hub is the ideal firm for us and our clients to join and with which to continue to advise clients on a broad range of employee benefit issues. We are excited to be able to continue working with our clients, and to have access to an expanded array of services and expertise.”

