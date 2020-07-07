Located in Fort Worth, Texas, Gus Bates I&I provides a comprehensive range of services, including retirement plan services, employee benefits, property & casualty and personal lines insurance

Hub International acquires Texas-based broker. (Credit: Wikipedia.org/Satterly.)

Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of GBC Benefits, Ltd., d/b/a Gus Bates Insurance & Investments (Gus Bates I&I). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We’re excited to welcome the Gus Bates I&I team to Hub,” said Martin Yung, President of Hub Texas. “With their joining, we will enhance our services to clients by providing them added guidance and resources to help them navigate both the insurance and retirement worlds.”

Gus Bates, CEO of Gus Bates I&I, and Matt Morris, President of Gus Bates I&I, will join Hub Texas and report to Mr. Yung.

“We look forward to joining Hub Texas and are so excited for the opportunity this brings not only for our customers, but for our employees. It is a match made in heaven,” said Mr. Bates. “This is a tremendous opportunity to expand our business, drive continued growth and bring additional tools, resources and expertise to our clients.”

Source: Company Press Release