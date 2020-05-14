Located in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Vestas is an independent firm providing commercial and personal insurance with a focus on various industries, in particular, construction and design professionals
Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired Vestas Financial Services Firm Inc. (Vestas). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Located in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Vestas is an independent firm providing commercial and personal insurance with a focus on various industries, in particular, construction and design professionals, which supports Hub’s Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.
Phillipe Monette, President of Vestas, and Senior Vice Presidents Martin Brodeur and Patrice Gravel will join Hub International Quebec Limited (Hub Quebec).
