Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired JM Rose Insurance Agency Limited, d/b/a usefulideas (usefulideas). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, usefulideas is a full-service business consultancy, employee benefits and group retirement firm. Joanne Rose, Principal and Senior Benefits Consultant of usefulideas, will join Hub International Ontario Limited (Hub Ontario) and will report into Matt Lievers, President of Employee Benefits of Hub Ontario.

“usefulideas will be a great addition to our growing employee benefits and retirement team in Canada,” said Gregory Belton, Executive Chairman of Hub Ontario. “The expertise and market relationships that usefulideas has developed over the years will benefit our clients as they continue to seek a genuinely unique and differentiated service offering.”

The move continues Hub’s momentum in expanding its best-in-class employee benefits and group retirement solutions in Canada to address the challenges clients are facing, including in benefits and retirement.