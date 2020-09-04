The principal of Rockville Insurance, David Kushner (Kushner), and Zepp were each previously part of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company's (Nationwide) exclusive distribution model and are now joining Hub as they recently transitioned to independent brokers

Hub International acquires Maryland-based insurance agencies. (Credit: Wikipedia.org/Mr. Satterly.)

Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage has announced that it has acquired the insurance brokerage assets of Rockville Insurance Agency, Inc. (Rockville Insurance) and Jeffrey Preston Zepp (Zepp). Terms of the transactions were not disclosed. The principal of Rockville Insurance, David Kushner (Kushner), and Zepp were each previously part of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company’s (Nationwide) exclusive distribution model and are now joining Hub as they recently transitioned to independent brokers.

Both Rockville Insurance and Zepp provide personal and commercial insurance solutions, including home, auto, life and business. The agencies are based in the following cities in Maryland, respectively: Gaithersburg and Ellicott City.

These additions will complement and strengthen Hub’s personal insurance solutions. Since last year, Hub has added 17 agencies that were previously exclusive Nationwide agents that became independent.

Kushner and Jeffrey Preston Zepp, and their employees, will be joining Hub Mid-Atlantic, and will report to Norman Breitenbach, President of the region.

Source: Company Press Release