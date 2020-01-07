CBIA is an independent insurance brokerage providing personal and commercial insurance, and employee benefits solutions to individuals and businesses
Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Cranbrook Bloomfield Insurance Agency LLC (CBIA). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, CBIA is an independent insurance brokerage providing personal and commercial insurance, and employee benefits solutions to individuals and businesses. Agency principals John Williamson and Mark Barrett will join Hub Midwest East.
Source: Company Press Release