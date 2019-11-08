Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Stevens-Dell Insurance is a full service, independent insurance brokerage providing personal and commercial insurance, and employee benefits solutions to individuals and businesses

Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Stevens-Dell & Associates Insurance, Inc. (Stevens-Dell Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Stevens-Dell Insurance is a full service, independent insurance brokerage providing personal and commercial insurance, and employee benefits solutions to individuals and businesses, having served the Little Rock area for nearly 40 years. Steve Stevens, President of Stevens-Dell Insurance, will join Hub Mid-America.

“We are thrilled to expand our existing presence in Arkansas with the addition of Stevens-Dell,” said Stuart DeSelms, President of Hub Mid-America.

“We look forward to joining the Hub family,” continued Mr. Stevens. “We clearly see benefits for us and our clients. We will not only remain committed to providing outstanding service, but will also gain access to a wider range of resources.”

