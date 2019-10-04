Headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, Doug Johnson Insurance is an independent insurance agency providing personal, commercial and employee benefits solutions to clients

Image: Hub International acquires assets of Florida-based Doug Johnson Insurance. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Doug Johnson Insurance, LLC (Doug Johnson Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, Doug Johnson Insurance is an independent insurance agency providing personal, commercial and employee benefits solutions to clients.

Doug Johnson, CEO/President of Doug Johnson Insurance, is a Gainesville native and former star quarterback for the University of Florida going on to play seven years in the NFL. Mr. Johnson is a well-respected business owner helping clients protect themselves and their assets, and serving his community.

Mr. Johnson and the Doug Johnson Insurance team will be joining Hub Florida.

“The addition of Doug and the Doug Johnson Insurance demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the Gainesville region and our desire to continue to grow in Florida,” said Chris Gardner, CEO of Hub Florida. “They’re a natural fit and their overall experience in insurance and employee benefits consulting will be a valuable asset to our clients.”

“Joining Hub is an exciting new chapter for our agency,” said Mr. Johnson. “Hub’s entrepreneurial and collaborative nature and their insurance and risk services provide the ideal platform for us to further serve our clients.”

Source: Company Press Release