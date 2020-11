Stalco Insurance focuses on various industries, including agribusiness, which supports Hub’s Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities

Hub International acquires Canadian agri insurance agency. (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/Ambro.)

Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired Stalco Insurance Ltd. (Stalco Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With locations in Wainwright, Provost and Kitscoty, Alberta, Canada, Stalco Insurance is a family-owned insurance firm providing commercial and personal insurance. Stalco Insurance focuses on various industries, including agribusiness, which supports Hub’s Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

Adam Doyle, COO of Stalco Insurance, will join Hub International Canada West (Hub Canada West) and report to Sarah Cameron, Vice President of Operations for the region.

Source: Company Press Release