Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired R Bruce Inc. d/b/a RBI Advisory Group (RBI Advisory Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Okotoks, Alberta, Canada, RBI Advisory Group has provided strategic group benefit advisory services to employers and associations for nearly 20 years.

Rick Achtymichuk, Managing Partner and Owner of RBI Advisory Group, will join Hub International Insurance Brokers, a division of Hub International Canada West ULC (Hub Canada West).

The move continues to reinforce Hub’s ongoing Canadian employee benefits growth and services strategy to expand its best-in-class employee benefits and pension solution to address the challenges clients are facing, including in health and wellness, benefit communications and retirement.

Source: Company Press Release