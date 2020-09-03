Based in Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada, Elevate Insurance is a locally owned, independent insurance agency that provides property & casualty products, including home, auto, recreational vehicle and business insurance

Hub acquires Canadian insurance broker. (Credit: Wikipedia.org/Raysonho.)

Hub International (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired Elevate Insurance Brokers (Elevate Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Pierce Krol, President, and Otilja Majewski, Partner at Elevate Insurance, will join Hub International Insurance Brokers, a division of Hub International Canada West ULC (Hub Canada West), and report to Doug Lyall, Chief Sales Officer, Vice President of the region.

Source: Company Press Release