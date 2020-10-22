Expert medical assistance and wellbeing support will be offered through the HSBC Life Online Health Services App

HSBC Life (UK) will offer round-the-clock virtual healthcare benefits in partnership with Square Health. (Credit: Gordon Joly/Wikipedia.org)

HSBC Life (UK) has partnered with Square Health to offer round-the-clock online physical and mental health benefits to existing HSBC Life Protection policyholders in the UK.

Existing customers will be able to get the benefits with immediate effect, while the new services will be offered as part of new policies, said the HSBC Bank subsidiary.

Based in the UK, Square Health is a provider of healthcare, screening, and health tech solutions for the insurance industry.

Square Health executive chairman and co-founder Bippon Vinayak said: “We’re delighted to partner with HSBC Life UK to provide high-quality, trusted and safe medical assistance which is readily available at the point of need – day or night.

“We see this partnership as the beginning of a journey in which we will help people lead healthier lives and provide a trusted source of healthcare advice whatever their medical concern and wherever they are in the world.”

The new benefits will offer the insurer’s new and existing customers with important virtual value-added health services. They are being offered free of cost to HSBC Life’s policyholders who bought their policy through independent financial advisers, aggregators, and other external intermediaries.

New benefits offered for HSBC life insurance customers in UK

Customers, through the service, will get expert medical assistance and wellbeing support that can be accessed via an HSBC Life Online Health Services App.

Policyholders will be getting benefits such as round-the-clock remote GP consultations, and mental health support, private prescriptions without having to visit a clinic, among others.

Another benefit is that policyholders can avail second medical opinion to get their diagnosis checked, answer to their questions, and also advice on treatment options.

The policyholders can also get physiotherapy support and Health MOT testing for free, said HSBC Life.

HSBC Life (UK) CEO Mark Hussein said: “COVID-19 has changed the traditional view of how we think of face-to-face medical appointments. By introducing our new online health service we hope to help our customers meet with a remote GP virtually in the comfort of their own home.

“Our new service also provides customers with access to a second medical opinion, which means they can have a further consultation on treatment options with a UK-based medical specialist. It is essential that we diversify our product offering in the current environment and evolve to provide our customers with the best service possible.”