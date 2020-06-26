Howden Broking Group, through Howden Belgium, will offer specialty solutions to clients in the Benelux region, thereby further bolstering its footprint in Europe

Howden Broking Group launches operations in Belgium. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

UK-based specialist insurance broker Howden Broking Group has secured licence to begin operations in Belgium.

The insurance broker, which is part of the Hyperion Insurance Group, said that Herman Kerremans, an industry veteran, will lead its operations in the Belgian market. With an established team, the company will offer specialty solutions to clients in the Benelux region, thereby further bolstering its footprint in Europe.

Howden Belgium CEO Herman Kerremans said: “As Howden seizes the opportunity to further invest in this important region, I am delighted to lead this exciting new venture. Howden has a rare culture that embraces change and understands the true value of expertise and care when it comes to client service.

“As a group committed to employee ownership, it puts People First, not the shareholder; this is and always has been Howden’s credo. If you take care of the employees, they will take care of the client.”

Previously chief development officer at JLT in Belgium, Herman Kerremans joined Howden Broking Group earlier this year. He is said to have more than three decades of experience in corporate insurance and specialty business along with an understanding of the Benelux countries.

Howden Broking Group Europe CEO comments on the Belgian launch

Howden Broking Group Europe CEO Louise Cable-Alexander said: “Howden Belgium represents another significant investment in Europe as we continue to expand further and deeper into this important region. For clients, this exciting move demonstrates our quick anticipation of their need for choice and our commitment to delivering a specialty-led service on the ground.”

In April 2020, Howden Broking Group acquired MATRIX Insurance and Reinsurance Brokers, a (re)insurance broker in large corporate and industrial risks in Greece and Cyprus.

In December 2019, the specialist insurance broker entered into a partnership with Guardian Insurance Brokers, an Abu Dhabi-based insurance broker, in a move to strengthen its position in the Turkey, Middle East and Africa (TMEA) region.